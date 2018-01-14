News And Finally

Monday 15 January 2018

Arsenal fans had something to smile about thanks to Liverpool’s victory over Man City

A surprise win for Bournemouth over Arsene Wenger’s side had left fans in need of something to celebrate.

Arsenal players celebrate winning the Premier League title in 2004
By Max McLean

On another difficult day for Arsenal in the Premier League, Liverpool’s incredible 4-3 victory over Manchester City offered a few crumbs of comfort, keeping one of Arsene Wenger’s finest managerial achievements intact.

Arsenal’s early kick-off against Bournemouth looked to be going the Gunners’ way after a second-half goal from Hector Bellerin, but the Cherries turned it around in sensational fashion to earn their first win against Arsenal in their history.

That leaves Arsenal sixth in the Premier League, five points from Tottenham in fifth.

However, Liverpool managed not only to shift attention from Arsenal’s defeat with their performance against league leaders City, but they also ended any chance Pep Guardiola’s side had of going the league season unbeaten, and thus matching Arsenal’s unbeaten season of 2003/04.

After City won 20 of their first 22 league games the talk had been of a new Invincibles, and while they might yet break the points record (95, set by Chelsea in 2005) they do now have an L next to their record.

Ray Parlour, a member of that class of 2004, was relieved, but didn’t much fancy talking about Arsenal.

A bit of good news on a bad day as this fan put it.

Others believed City’s defeat put their team’s quality into perspective.

City didn’t manage to break into the top five list for the longest unbeaten runs either, with Liverpool maintaining their place.

The Reds have history in this department, ending Chelsea’s unbeaten run at home in the league in 2008.

Not all Arsenal fans were in the mood to celebrate, however. Can Wenger’s side restore some pride in the League Cup and Europa League?

Former horse racing jockey Tony McCoy replied to Ray Parlour with this tweet.

While this Twitter user had this to say.

Others recognised the work Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who scored one goal and set another up for Liverpool, had done for his former club.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s chief photographer was in nostalgic mood.

Will Arsenal’s record ever be equalled?

Press Association

