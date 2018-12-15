You’ll have seen footballers surprising their fans before, but you have probably never seen a reaction quite like Arsenal fan Kyan’s.

Arsenal fans can’t get enough of this young fan’s reaction to meeting Mesut Ozil

The young supporter was taking part in an Arsenal community day at school when he was asked who his favourite player was.

Thank goodness he said Mesut Ozil, because the midfielder was stationed just a few feet away to give Kyan an early Christmas present.

“I’m just dreaming … I’m dreaming,” the visibly stunned fan said.

And while football fans mostly follow their club to cheer them to victory on the pitch, Arsenal supporters were proud their club had made Kyan’s day in such a manner.

Some say you should never meet your heroes, but they’ve probably never seen Kyan meet Ozil, have they?

