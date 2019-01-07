Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin’s passion for fashion was in evidence again this weekend as he attended a Christopher Raeburn show at London Fashion Week on Sunday.

Arsenal defender shows passion for fashion at London Fashion Week

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who has been sidelined by a calf injury since December 16, is a regular attendee at London Fashion Week.

His Instagram profile also highlights his interest in clothing, alongside the more traditional posts about football.

Hector Bellerin on the front row during the Christopher Raeburn at London Fashion Week Men’s AW19 show held at the BFC Show Space, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Hector Bellerin wears a Neil Barrett jacket and Zimmermann pyjamas during the Autumn/ Winter 2018 London Fashion Week outside the BFC Show Space, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Spanish professional footballer Hector Bellerin pictured outside the BFC Show Space, London, during the Autumn/ Winter 2018 London Fashion Week (Isabel Infantes/PA)

