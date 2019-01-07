-
Arsenal defender shows passion for fashion at London Fashion Week
Independent.ie
Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin’s passion for fashion was in evidence again this weekend as he attended a Christopher Raeburn show at London Fashion Week on Sunday.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/arsenal-defender-shows-passion-for-fashion-at-london-fashion-week-37687413.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article37687405.ece/0c914/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_7d13a7ce-9aee-4359-9c29-6064dd4e3ca7_1
The 23-year-old Spaniard, who has been sidelined by a calf injury since December 16, is a regular attendee at London Fashion Week.
His Instagram profile also highlights his interest in clothing, alongside the more traditional posts about football.
Press Association