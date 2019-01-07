News And Finally

Monday 7 January 2019

Arsenal defender shows passion for fashion at London Fashion Week

Spaniard Hector Bellerin has not played since December 16 due to injury.

Hector Bellerin at London Fashion Week (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Hector Bellerin at London Fashion Week (Isabel Infantes/PA)

By Press Association Sport staff

Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin’s passion for fashion was in evidence again this weekend as he attended a Christopher Raeburn show at London Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard, who has been sidelined by a calf injury since December 16, is a regular attendee at London Fashion Week.

His Instagram profile also highlights his interest in clothing, alongside the more traditional posts about football.

ipanews_7d13a7ce-9aee-4359-9c29-6064dd4e3ca7_embedded240487249
Hector Bellerin on the front row during the Christopher Raeburn at London Fashion Week Men’s AW19 show held at the BFC Show Space, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)
ipanews_7d13a7ce-9aee-4359-9c29-6064dd4e3ca7_embedded234382005
Hector Bellerin wears a Neil Barrett jacket and Zimmermann pyjamas during the Autumn/ Winter 2018 London Fashion Week outside the BFC Show Space, London (Isabel Infantes/PA)
ipanews_7d13a7ce-9aee-4359-9c29-6064dd4e3ca7_embedded234359153
Spanish professional footballer Hector Bellerin pictured outside the BFC Show Space, London, during the Autumn/ Winter 2018 London Fashion Week (Isabel Infantes/PA)
View this post on Instagram

You do you, I'll do me.

A post shared by Héctor Bellerín (@hectorbellerin) on

View this post on Instagram

Summer fest. #TB

A post shared by Héctor Bellerín (@hectorbellerin) on

View this post on Instagram

For the culture. @mundialmag issue 015.

A post shared by Héctor Bellerín (@hectorbellerin) on

Press Association

