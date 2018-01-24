Arsenal have welcomed their first cryptocurrency partner, announcing a partnership with CashBet Coin, an iGaming cryptocurrency.

Arsenal break new ground as the club welcomes its first cryptocurrency partner

CashBet Coin, due to be launched on January 24, the same day as the partnership was announced, will hope to benefit from the extensive reach Arsenal have as a football club supported all over the world.

As for its use, CashBet Coin is a utility token that can be used on iGaming sites and apps powered by CashBet. Arsenal Football Club Signs World-first Cryptocurrency Partnership with CashBet Coin https://t.co/wyMOWVHCD2 #CashBet #CashBetCoin #CBC #ICO #crypto #tokensale #cryptocurrency #cryptocoin #blockchain #bitcoin — CashBet (@cashbet_mgt) January 24, 2018 It has been reported that Arsenal are the first team in world football to agree to such a partnership with a cryptocurrency.

Dr Mike Reaves, CEO and founder of CashBet, said: “With our ICO for CashBet Coin, we are actively targeting a global, multi-billion dollar marketplace of iGaming content providers, operators and players. “We are delighted to do so in partnership with one of world football’s true giants in Arsenal, enabling us to build our brand and engage this audience in a meaningful way.”

The Premier League is no stranger to high-tech partnerships between Premier League clubs and companies. Manchester United’s official music partner is streaming company Deezer, while their official global partner is taxi-hailing firm, Uber.

Press Association