Around 200 families take part in socially-distanced mass dance in Dublin

Around 200 families have taken part in a socially-distanced mass dance in Dublin.

Spaces were marked out eight feet apart, the organiser said.

The event was held at a complex of flats in Ringsend and was the brain child of Danika Hopkins and Rebecca Larkin.

Her husband Michael Larkin, 52, said: “It is very important because I have got five kids and we are on lock down like everyone else.

“Everyone is fed up so it is to entertain our flat complex.”

In Ireland a two-kilometre limit applies for exercise.

Mr Larkin added: “It is really for the kids and the older folk.

“It is really good for their mental health and wellbeing.”

PA Media