Armed police arrest man on suspicion of drug offences in Camden
Witnesses said he was pulled from a Prius and pinned to the ground before being arrested.
Armed police arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences in Camden this afternoon.
The man was pulled out of his car by officers carrying guns as part of a pre-planned operation.
A very large police operation going on in the centre of Camden rn pic.twitter.com/l5155q7Svr— John Bres (@johnadambreslin) August 12, 2019
John Bres told PA: “I was cycling past and I saw an automatic weapon. I stopped and saw officers holding a man down beside a car with smashed windows. Someone with a baseball cap was holding the public back.”
Tom Miles said he saw 10 police officers with body armour surround a Prius, before smashing the windows.
He told PA: “They eventually dragged either one or two people out of the car. There were about five police cars present, one marked, four unmarked. A large crowd gathered, and after 10 minutes an officer drove the car away.”
The Metropolitan Police said road closures in the area have now been lifted.
PA Media