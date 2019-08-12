Armed police arrested a man on suspicion of drug offences in Camden this afternoon.

Armed police arrest man on suspicion of drug offences in Camden

The man was pulled out of his car by officers carrying guns as part of a pre-planned operation.

A very large police operation going on in the centre of Camden rn pic.twitter.com/l5155q7Svr — John Bres (@johnadambreslin) August 12, 2019

John Bres told PA: “I was cycling past and I saw an automatic weapon. I stopped and saw officers holding a man down beside a car with smashed windows. Someone with a baseball cap was holding the public back.”

Tom Miles said he saw 10 police officers with body armour surround a Prius, before smashing the windows.

He told PA: “They eventually dragged either one or two people out of the car. There were about five police cars present, one marked, four unmarked. A large crowd gathered, and after 10 minutes an officer drove the car away.”

The Metropolitan Police said road closures in the area have now been lifted.

PA Media