Every regular Twitter user has had that moment where they see a tweet and think “this is why I love Twitter”.

Are these the 15 best tweets of all time?

It’s just such social media classics that have been the subject of discussion this month, after user @Fred_Delicious asked their fellows to share their all-time favourite tweets.

Here are the most popular responses. 1. Fast food thesis

User @AlbertEinlime thought this offering from @xLiserx deserves a spot in the hall of fame. *Opens a window and the wind blows 84 hamburger wrappers from my desk.*

"Oh no! My research!!" — Lisa Marie (@xLiserx) December 5, 2016 2. Christians look away now

@DanMentos suggested this Christian joke, saying it “always makes me laugh”. Me: I know you from somewhere



Jesus: I get that a lot



Me: no I'm sure



Jesus: just one of those faces



Me: [holding arms out] go like this — Nathan Usher (@thenatewolf) October 26, 2015 3. Compliments to the thread

@MattKimsey was met with a warm reception by suggesting one of @Fred_Delicious’ own tweets is an all time great – here it is. "Fred, do you believe in ghosts?"

[I glance over to my all-ghost little league team & give them a thumbs up]

"I sure do" — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 18, 2015 4. The centipede pits

@JoelKrass said his favourite is this brilliant commentary on the flack the perceived millennial generation seem to get.

[shoving Millennials into the Centipede Pits] Millennials want weapons and ladders instead of a warrior's death in the Centipede Pits — it's always suntzu in philadelphia (@suntzufuntzu) July 9, 2017 5. A modest company with modest goals

User @captainkalvis said the all time greatest “has to be this one.” We're a modest company with modest goals:

1: sell a quality product at a fair price

2: drain the world's oceans so we can find and kill god — Steve D (@Stev_D) October 21, 2014 6. A father’s dying wish

@MarfSalvador suggested this tale of emergency is the finest the social media site has offered. DAD: [grabs chest] Quick! Call me an ambulance.

ME: [hesitantly] You're... an ambulance.

DAD: I'm- I'm so proud of you, son [dies] — mo (@chuuew) May 4, 2016 7. What happens at the dentist

Creator @LeBearGirdle said user @ErinLuhks was “tooth kind” for suggesting this tweet. [Dentist waiting room]



Me: [chanting] teeth, teeth-



Other patients: teeth, TEETH



Secretary: [pounding her clipboard] TEETH, TEETH, TEETH! — brandAn Current Year (@LeBearGirdle) August 17, 2017 8. Simple but spectacular wordplay “This tweet kept me awake at night it’s so simple yet brilliant,” said @KevinBuffalo.

Damn, this part of the library is Lit A-F — Bea_ker (@bea_ker) April 6, 2016 9. Attack of the clones @elliotcomedy likes this twin threat. ME: I think human cloning is a big mistake



ALSO ME: ok wow, I'm right here — Blah de Vivre (@blahdevivre) April 22, 2018 10. A ruinous exercise plan

@roxiqt likes their comedy on the dark side. gonna take up jogging again, not to be healthier but to increase my chances of being murdered in the woods — Official Enya VEVO (@nachdermas) December 31, 2017 11. Count the arms “I think about this tweet a lot,” said @leannuh_renay.

who called it an octopus not an armarmarmarmarmarmarmarmadillo — Mowgli (@Holy_Mowgli) December 11, 2017 12. Stop hitting yourself @AlbertEinlime really enjoyed this from @smithsara79. Me: *slapping my older brother in the face with his own hand* haha stop hitting yourself, why are you hitting yourself



Sister-in-law: *crying* is this why you wanted an open casket — Not Sara (@smithsara79) December 11, 2017 13. The angel and the bell

“This tweet is literally the reason I joined Twitter,” said @looktothepickle. Every time a bell rings an angel gets its wings. It's always the same angel. It's covered in wings now and wants to die but can't — sweaty five dollars (@iscoff) June 12, 2012 14. Break-dancing falcon Many agreed with @newLettuce’s suggestion of this tweet, which takes some thinking.

GUY: What does it eat?

ME: [falcon perched on shoulder] Updog

*falcon starts break dancing*

ME: Not yet Tyler, wait until he asks what it is — huntigula (@huntigula) August 7, 2015 15. And finally, winding down What better way to wind things up than with @dksc4life’s all-time favourite. I tap on the window & make the "roll window down" gesture. the guy just starts freaking out. not even the flight attendant can calm him down — the conventional and the mattress (@MrMichaelRose) August 5, 2013 Big round of a applause for all these tweets.

