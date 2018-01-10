Are Crystal Palace closing in on a Sakho, Sakho, Sako starting XI?

… as well as midfielder Bakary Sako, who has scored two Premier League goals so far this season.

RH on Sako: "He got a good goal the other night because he followed the ball in.



"That is something alone that is very positive. He has improved in terms of understanding what we want from him as a front player." pic.twitter.com/Rk1bDHk6bP — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 14, 2017

And if rumours are to be believed, it’s possible West Ham’s Diafra Sakho could be the latest addition to the squad.