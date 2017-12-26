Harry Kane entered Tottenham’s Boxing Day clash with Southampton needing to score once to set a new record – the most Premier League goals in a calendar year.

Are calendar year records really a thing? The internet is divided…

In the end, the 24-year-old bagged a hat-trick to achieve the mark in style.

A new #PL record for a calendar year pic.twitter.com/thtHJeJH5I — Premier League (@premierleague) December 26, 2017 Kane’s 37th league goal of the year saw him overtake the previous mark of 36, notched by Alan Shearer in 1995. You’ve had a magnificent 2017 @HKane. You deserve to hold the record of most @premierleague goals in a calendar year. Well done and keep up the good work. 👏🏻🙋🏼‍♂️ — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) December 26, 2017 Congratulations to @HKane on breaking the record for most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year. Thoughts are with @alanshearer at this difficult time. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 26, 2017 By the end of a 5-2 win, Kane had 39 goals for 2017 – an impressive feat in anyone’s estimation – and his third goal of the game meant he claimed another record as well.

6 - Harry Kane is the first player to score six Premier League hat-tricks in a calendar year. Lethal. pic.twitter.com/cMvj7qNHiu — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2017 Not everyone was rising to salute the milestone though, because not everyone believes in calendar year records. Calendar year records are not a thing. — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) December 26, 2017 Some people pointed out that it doesn’t make much sense to measure Premier League stats across a calendar year.

Can't stand all these calendar year records, teams of 2017 etc. Absolute bobbins. Football works in seasons, not years. — Andrew Gibney 🤬🦄 (@Gibney_A) December 26, 2017 Congratulations to Leeds United; 2001 Calendar Year Premier League champions. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) December 26, 2017 What does Harry Kane win for this most goals in a calendar year nonsense? Nothing, stop trying to make it a thing. — Neil Sherwin (@neilsherwin) December 26, 2017 And the way he celebrated, it wasn’t clear how highly Kane rated the record either. Commentator now berating Harry Kane for not celebrating enough - ALMOST AS IF THE CALANEDAR YEAR RECORD DOESNT MEAN ANYTHING!



Almost. — Dan Silver (@dansilver_) December 26, 2017 Others felt it was sheer humbuggery not to recognise Kane’s achievement.

Don’t understand the resistance to ‘calendar year’ records. If it’s a quantifiable achievement in a finite amount of time, of course it’s a legitimate record #TOTSOU — Danny Jamieson (@DannyJamieson) December 26, 2017 Not many people cared enough to voice their opinions on calendar year records being rubbish until Harry Kane started setting them... — Ricky (@RafaVdV11) December 26, 2017 Perhaps there are other records we could start measuring? Kane is also still on to break the record for most goals in the Financial Tax Year — Sibs (@SibsTHFC) December 26, 2017 Whether you believe in calendar year records or not, nobody can deny Kane has had a heck of a year.

For club and country, he’s even scored more than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – and in fewer games.

Kane's record of 55 goals for club and country this year is better than his PL record IMO. He's beaten Messi, Ronaldo, Lewdowski and Cavani who all play for clubs that win trophies and win almost every week. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 26, 2017 But he’s got some way to go before he matches Messi’s best.

Harry Kane is now just 36 goals away from breaking Lionel Messi's all-time record of 91 in a calendar year.



🤨 pic.twitter.com/SqDHZxxiDl — bet365 (@bet365) December 26, 2017 Now that’s a record.

