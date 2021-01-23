Appeal after road safety police officer mannequin ‘kidnapped’ from his post

Local people are appealing for help to find their road safety officer Allan after he was “kidnapped” from his post.

The mannequin, dressed as a police officer, has been stationed on the A93 for around two months to remind people driving into Braemar to observe the 30mph speed limit.

However on Saturday afternoon, he disappeared from the Aberdeenshire village, “and not of his own volition”.

Local Councillor Geva Blackett posted an appeal on her Facebook page urging people to help find Allan, who was last seen at his post at 1.30pm on Saturday.

Please share: KIDNAPPED: Allan took great pride in his role of reminding people driving into Braemar from Glenshee on... Posted by Councillor Geva Blackett, Aboyne, Upper Deeside & Donside on Saturday, January 23, 2021

She urged whoever has taken him to give him back.

In her Facebook post, she wrote: “Allan took great pride in his role of reminding people driving into Braemar from Glenshee on the A93 that they were in a 30mph speed limit.

“Children, elderly folk and red squirrels are all at risk if people forget. Now he has gone – and not of his own volition. Someone has taken him!

“Have you seen Allan?

“Who ever kidnapped him, please give him back – he was last seen at 1.30 this afternoon (Saturday) and is a gentle soul, never offends anyone and well liked here in Braemar.”

The SNP councillor for Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside said she initially asked the local police inspector if a cut out policeman could be placed at the roadside to deter people from speeding, but there were none spare.

However Allan, who is wears a high visibility jacket, provided the ideal alternative.

PA Media