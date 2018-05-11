Animal welfare workers are investigating after a blind cat was found in a bin.

Animal welfare workers are investigating after a blind cat was found in a bin.

The cat, who also suffered from a neurological condition, was handed in to a vet practice after he was found in a bin in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.

Scottish SPCA officers are investigating whether the cat, who the charity’s staff named Dusty, was placed in the bin or fell into it. Due to Dusty’s condition vets decided the kindest thing to do was to put him to sleep.

If this has been done on purpose it is not only an unusually cruel incident but it is also an offence Scottish SPCA “If this has been done on purpose it is not only an unusually cruel incident but it is also an offence” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/appeal-after-blind-cat-found-in-bin-36897380.html “If this has been done on purpose it is not only an unusually cruel incident but it is also an offence” https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/appeal-after-blind-cat-found-in-bin-36897380.html The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information.

Animal rescue officer Stephanie Kirk said: “We’re keen to determine if the cat was deliberately placed in the bin, or if he fell in. “Unfortunately we don’t know exactly where he was found so we’re hoping someone saw something suspicious.

“The cat was blind and suffered from a neurological condition. Sadly, due to his condition the decision was made by a veterinary professional that the kindest thing was to put him to sleep. “If this has been done on purpose it is not only an unusually cruel incident but it is also an offence. We now ask that anyone with information gets in touch.”

The cat was handed in to Lawrie Vets on Kenilworth Court, Cumbernauld, on Wednesday May 2.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Press Association