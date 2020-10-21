AOC streams to 400,000 on Twitch in Among Us voter drive

A screengrab of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Twitch stream, where the Democratic politician played Among Us with other gamers (AOC/twitch.tv)

Democratic politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez used a new way to encourage people to vote in the 2020 US presidential election by streaming live on Twitch on Tuesday.

The New York Representative, 31, was joined by fellow Democrat Ilhan Omar – along with gamers such as Myth and pokimane – as the group played online multiplayer game Among Us on the video streaming service.

The game asks players to complete tasks, but they must do so while attempting to work out who the saboteur is, subsequently doing their best to vote them off the ship.

The motivation behind the stream however was to encourage people to make a voting plan ahead of the 2020 election in November, where Democrat Joe Biden and Republican incumbent Donald Trump are vying for the presidency.

“First things first, if you are able to vote, we are here (at) iwillvote.com,” AOC, who has more than half a million Twitch followers, said on the stream.

“Make sure that you make your voting plan, and if you can’t vote… make sure you talk to someone that can vote, and try to get them, direct them to iwillvote.com and make sure that they get their voting plan in place.

“That’s really what tonight’s all about.”

The stream peaked at over 400,000 viewers, making it one of the most popular ever, and lasted for just over three hours.

The game saw AOC get to grips with the rules and intricacies of the murder mystery multiplayer, while she also appeared to enjoy her turn as the game’s saboteur.

today. i was killed by @AOC in among us within the first five minutes. pic.twitter.com/W1Uf17o34K — maia (@mxmtoon) October 21, 2020

Streamer HasanAbi, who was involved and has more than half a million followers, tweeted afterwards: “what an incredible night. More than half a million people tuned into watch a record breaking #gotv effort we put together in less than 24 hours which started with a single tweet by @AOC.

“I hope you boomers are paying attention.”

PA Media