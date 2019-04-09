Antonio Candreva steps in after student couldn’t afford school meals

Italian footballer Antonio Candreva has offered to pay for school meals for a girl whose family had not kept up with meal payments, according to Italian media.

Verona news outlet L’Arena reported earlier in the week that the girl had been served tuna and crackers at a primary school in Minerbe as a result of a lack of payments from the family.

While her fellow students were served something different, the girl apparently burst into tears as the situation unfolded.

Corriere del Veneto reported that Candreva called the mayor of Minerbe and offered to pay for the child’s meals.

The 32-year-old Inter Milan winger has 54 Italy caps to his name, and has appeared in Serie A and the Champions League for the Nerazzurri.

In an interview in la Repubblica, the mayor of Minerbe Andrea Girardi appeared to confirm that there were dozens of students at the school who could not afford school meals.

