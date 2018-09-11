Anonymous fan donates goat to Sunderland manager Jack Ross every time they win

Sunderland’s footballing fortunes appear to be on the rise, after an anonymous benefactor started donating goats to their manager every time they win.

Sunderland’s footballing fortunes appear to be on the rise, after an anonymous benefactor started donating goats to their manager every time they win.

The goat does not go directly to the League One club’s manager Jack Ross, but instead he receives a letter telling him his animal has gone to people living in poverty.

(Sunderland AFC/Twitter)

The letters appear to be sent through Must Have Gifts, a donations site where goats can be sent on behalf of a friend, family member or football manager for £20.

The letters are signed off “Langham Lad” and have been received by Ross, 42, ever since their 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in August, the first win of their League One campaign.

The first letter read: “Each win earns another goat.”

Since then letters have included lines such as “well done at Wimbledon” and “cracking win against Gillingham” – accompanied by another goat donation.

Sunderland told the Press Association the manager has no idea who the fan is but they have arrived promptly after each of the club’s victories.

Ross’s next chance at a goat is at Burton on Saturday, where they will also be hoping to climb towards the League One table’s peak from their current fourth position.

Press Association