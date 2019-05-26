Manchester United fans were treated to a feast of nostalgia after David Beckham put in a spectacular performance in a legends match at Old Trafford.

Announce Beckham: Man United fans nostalgic as Becks impresses at Old Trafford

The 44-year-old capped off United’s 5-0 victory over Bayern Munich with a fine solo goal, in a match to commemorate 20 years since the club’s famous treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in 1999.

171 seconds of David Beckham pinging the ball around the Old Trafford pitch like it's 1999 😍



He's not lost that sublime technique!#Treble99 pic.twitter.com/A2u29MYGIL — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2019

Beckham’s stand-out display was cause for celebration from Red Devil fans.

Many suggested he had showed he is still a better player than United’s current team despite his age.

You might laugh but Beckham is better than all the players at the club presently based on pure technique. — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) May 26, 2019

David Beckham putting in a better individual performance at Old Trafford than I can remember for quite some time. The man does not age at all. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) May 26, 2019

The support for the former England captain was at such a level that many others started calling for the club to re-sign him.

ANNOUNCE BECKHAM!! — Manchester United (@UTDWorldwide) May 26, 2019

Announce Beckham — Liam Croy (@liamcroy) May 26, 2019

Others upped the ante and suggested the whole legends team, including Paul Scholes, Jaap Stam and current United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should all be given contracts.

Recruit them all for next season and we can compete for the title. — Man United Source (@1ManUnitedNews) May 26, 2019

The United team were managed by legendary former coach Sir Alex Ferguson, 77, with his former assistant Steve McLaren alongside him.

The game raised money for the Manchester United Foundation.

