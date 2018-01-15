Andy Murray was gutted not to be in Australian Open action, but Twitter was there for him

Independent.ie

Andy Murray has been the British hope at major tennis tournaments since Tim Henman put his racket away in 2007, so whenever the two-time Wimbledon champion is absent, it shows.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/andy-murray-was-gutted-not-to-be-in-australian-open-action-but-twitter-was-there-for-him-36489286.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36489279.ece/66c58/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_78d6a7e9-61f3-4ca5-bdca-e278c622cfc5_1