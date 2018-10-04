Former world number one and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has sprung to the defence of ‘double handers’ on Instagram.

Andy Murray takes to Instagram to ‘stick up for double handers’

The 31-year-old was responding to a video posted by the official Wimbledon account, in which praise was heaped upon players who only use one hand to play backhand shots.

From Amelie Mauresmo to Stan Wawrinka, the post was captioned “Poetry in motion” to celebrate National Poetry Day.

Murray himself, among others, employs the double-handed backhand when out on the court, and that much was clear in the comment he made on the post.

(Wimbledon/Instagram)

“I’m here to stick up for double handers!” Murray wrote.

“The one handers are always said to be more beautiful, more artistic, poetic etc … but almost all the best backhands in the game are double handers.

“Almost all coaches say they would teach a double-handed backhand because it’s a more simple, effective and efficient technique.

“Art doesn’t need to be complex. There is beauty in simplicity. Double handers for the win!”

(Jeff Holmes/PA)

The Brit’s next game against Roger Federer, one of the most effective single handers out there, just got a little more tasty.

Press Association