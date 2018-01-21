Andy Murray has declared his preferred fantasy football provider with a ton of sass
The tennis ace has a new hobby.
Andy Murray is making the most of his recovery time, by playing fantasy football.
During a period of time when Murray took questions on Twitter, a fan asked for some advice on his fantasy football selection.
Thoughts on that Halep/Davis match, please? Views on players pushing for more prize money/independent union? Fantasy football tips for this weekend?— Dan King (@DanKing_1974) January 20, 2018
Er, thanks. On that bombshell...I've persevered with Burnley's Stephen Ward through his injury but am losing patience. Yet I don't have much cash to spare. Please help.— Dan King (@DanKing_1974) January 20, 2018
Andy offered up a solution to Dan’s problem, in Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles. It turns out in the system Dan uses, he can’t use Maitland-Niles because he is registered as a midfielder.
Now that I like. Maitland-Niles is classified as a midfielder, as another correspondent suggested, so would get no credit for clean sheets. It's a tricky one, and no mistake.— Dan King (@DanKing_1974) January 20, 2018
This was when the official Fantasy Premier League account got involved, giving different options for a fullback.
SCOUT: “Nice try @andy_murray but Danilo (£5.0m) or Chilwell (£4.3m) look the way to go 😉” #AskAndy #FPL https://t.co/PRLpeeX29a— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 20, 2018
Unfortunately for Fantasy Premier League, Murray was ready to douse their enthusiasm with a bucket full of sass, revealing he’s using Fantasy League, instead of the other service.
He's a fullback in @fantasyleague which is the site I'm using this year..— Andy Murray (@andy_murray) January 20, 2018
Fans absolutely loved the exchange.
January 20, 2018
Wow. Great return Andy. Straight back down the line. FIFTEEN - LOVE— Gary Bellamy (@Gaz_Bellamy) January 20, 2018
Ouch pic.twitter.com/cSvh1ctsaE— Nick Brown (@iamNick_Brown) January 20, 2018
Nice one, Andy.
Press Association