Sunday 21 January 2018

Andy Murray has declared his preferred fantasy football provider with a ton of sass

The tennis ace has a new hobby.

Murray was savage on Twitter (Adam Davy/PA)
By Taylor Heyman

Andy Murray is making the most of his recovery time, by playing fantasy football.

During a period of time when Murray took questions on Twitter, a fan asked for some advice on his fantasy football selection.

Andy offered up a solution to Dan’s problem, in Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles. It turns out in the system Dan uses, he can’t use Maitland-Niles because he is registered as a midfielder.

This was when the official Fantasy Premier League account got involved, giving different options for a fullback.

Unfortunately for Fantasy Premier League, Murray was ready to douse their enthusiasm with a bucket full of sass, revealing he’s using Fantasy League, instead of the other service.

Fans absolutely loved the exchange.

Nice one, Andy.

