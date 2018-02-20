#AndThatsHowIGotThisScar had people discussing scar origins both factual and fictional

Some were just downright painful, as you would expect them to be.

The other kid at school didn’t realize that Rock Paper Scissors did not involve actual scissors. #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar — Devon Irelan (@DevonIrelan) February 20, 2018 I was in an airport bathroom, heard that my flight was boarding, zipped up too quickly #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar — Paul 酒 (@twiticulture) February 20, 2018 Meanwhile, others would have struck a chord with people all over the world. I had kids. That accounts for a lot of them, actually. #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar pic.twitter.com/mO86sTIqx7 — Amie Allen (@amienallen) February 20, 2018 Just standing on a Lego piece can be devastatingly painful.

As a toddler, I plummeted 18 inches in to a box of @LEGO_Group bricks. #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar — Vinny Shepherd (@CubaDrive_Vinny) February 20, 2018 And sometimes the things we love the most can cause us the most pain. Retweet if you remember the ‘Big’ slides we used to have in our parks...#AndThatsHowIGotThisScar pic.twitter.com/P1fhdqCGLY — I❤80s 🕹 (@IL0VEthe80s) February 20, 2018 Not every post was based in reality however.

The Dark Lord murdered my parents #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar pic.twitter.com/pKiDjRRZC2 — Abigail Hybl (@abigail_hybl) February 20, 2018 The world of film was referenced quite widely actually. Ouch, this had to have hurt… So I had Luke Skywalker in my sights, but he did some Jedi foot trick thing, #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar pic.twitter.com/Qq1TXN49JA — Carl Lamy (@carllamy) February 20, 2018 A round of applause for the Lion King jokes.

I just searched for scar #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar GIF pic.twitter.com/m8njfIFCCu — Shea Browning (@SheaBrowning) February 20, 2018 A zombie apocalypse is bound to be the cause of a few gnarly scars. You try to be helpful... #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar #TWD pic.twitter.com/sckVaxwbkb — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 20, 2018 And last but not least, nature has its own stories of scars and wounds. Some wanted to raise awareness of how to protect manatees from scratches and scars.

Boats. #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar



How to help: https://t.co/0qHtTdA7Aq pic.twitter.com/QfImtABhwD — US Fish and Wildlife (@USFWS) February 20, 2018 Others educated us on the brutal nature of, well… nature.

Battles for mating rights can get a little rough. #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar pic.twitter.com/Fm91iQLHXx — Utah DWR (@UtahDWR) February 20, 2018 And while some scars are fractions of a second in the making…

Tectonic pressure, a few million years, #AndThatsHowIGotThisScar pic.twitter.com/7w0Cwpp15P — Joshua Tree NPS (@JoshuaTreeNPS) February 20, 2018 … others take a little longer to form.

