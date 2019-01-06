Andrew Marr suffers embarrassing I, Daniel Craig gaffe in PM interview

Andrew Marr suffered an embarrassing slip of the tongue as he interviewed the Prime Minister on Sunday morning.

The BBC presenter well and truly misspoke as he attempted to reference the Ken Loach film I, Daniel Blake – screened on TV on Saturday – in a question about universal credit.

Andrew Marr refers to I, Daniel Blake as I, Daniel Craig 👀 — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) January 6, 2019

“I don’t know if You saw I, Daniel Craig last night,” the host said to Theresa May on the Andrew Marr Show, before correcting himself and adding: “Very different film.”

The slip caught the attention of viewers and Daniel Craig quickly began to trend on Twitter.

“Did you see I Daniel Craig last night”? Andrew Marr has been watching too much Bond over Christmas #marr — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) January 6, 2019

I, Daniel Craig... like my universal credits shaken not stirred #marr — DC (@dc44back) January 6, 2019

Lots of people imagined what a film called I, Daniel Craig might be like.

Andrew Marr is being blasted for his reference to I, Daniel Craig, by people not realising what a hard-hitting film about being incredibly wealthy and famous and married to Rachel Weisz it is. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) January 6, 2019

He has just leaked the title of the next Bond film 'I Daniel Craig', directed by Ken Loach and the one where Bond develops a social conscience after getting a bad back falling through a class ceiling backwards #marr #marrshow — houyhnhnm (@houyhnhnm_) January 6, 2019

I, Daniel Craig, Ken Loach’s hard-hitting film about a famous actor trapped in one of the world’s biggest movie franchises #Marr — Andrew Learmonth (@andrewlearmonth) January 6, 2019

Andrew Marr just asked Theresa May if she saw I, Daniel Craig last night, in which James Bond takes out the DWP offices after trouble with his Universal Credit. Look Bond, maybe if you spent less on Martinis and hanging out in casinos you'd manage your money better. — Donna Scott (@wishusdonna) January 6, 2019

I would totally watch I, Daniel Craig. #Marrshow — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) January 6, 2019

The 2016 film I, Daniel Blake depicts a joiner attempting to navigate the benefits system after suffering a heart attack.

Although he is told not to return to work by doctors, he is deemed fit to work and is denied benefits after undergoing a government work capability assessment.

The new universal credit is intended to replace and simplify the existing benefits system, but its rollout has been widely criticised, with reports that some claimants have been pushed into rent arrears and debts where it has been introduced.

