On the internet things that go viral are so often a flash in the pan, a brief but bright moment of activity and wonder – but this feat by a Twitter user is something long-lasting, special and glorious.

An online genius hid the lyrics to Bohemian Rhapsody in their Twitter account

Hadie Mart spent three months writing down the entire lyrics of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, in order, on her Twitter account – by placing them at the front of each and every one of her tweets.

IS IT JUST ME, OR DID I JUST PULL OFF THE GREATEST TWITTER SCHEME OF ALL TIME?????



Read the first word of my tweets to find out.... — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) August 23, 2018

The tweet above is the final piece of the jigsaw, but the first word of the song.

If you need help understanding, take a look at this video with Freddie Mercury’s dulcet tones and things will soon become clearer – just remember to keep an eye on the first word of each of Hadie’s tweets.

ur amazing pt 2 pic.twitter.com/NTrS4rLajh — dak 🐝 (@dakotateske) August 25, 2018

A dazzling spectacle, Hadie’s tweets required real resourcefulness to include all of the more weird and wonderful lyrics of Queen’s near six-minute 1975 classic.

Scaramouche: A stock clown character in Italian comic theatre pic.twitter.com/tWNae6BRPN — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 12, 2018

Galileo did NOT dedicate his entire life to studying physics and astronomy for an IDIOT to hang a sign in Dinkytown saying “earth is flat” in 2018 SMH (5/5) — Hadie Mart (@CostcoRiceBag) July 9, 2018

Naturally, those who scrolled through all of Hadie’s hundreds of tweets wanted to show their appreciation, and commented on the first post – from May 7.

Those who made it congratulated the others who shared the journey too.

Anyone who made it to the end: pic.twitter.com/fFr5WMp4kH — loobydotlu (@loobydotlu) August 24, 2018

If you ever want to check the lyrics for that classic by Queen, there’s a new place for you to look.

Press Association