Monday 17 September 2018

An old Lady Gaga tweet has turned into a meme and it will have you howling

“AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHRHRGRGRGRRRGURBHJB EORWPSOJWPJORGWOIRGWSGODEWPGOHEPW09GJEDPOKSD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!0924QU8T63095JRGHWPE09UJ0PWHRGW”

(Ian West/PA)
(Ian West/PA)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Lady Gaga has done a lot to land her place in the spotlight – a pop star, style icon, actress and activist.

But there’s now an extra string to Gaga’s bow – this week she has gone viral for an unexpected reason: memes.

Fans have unearthed a tweet from 2012 containing a series of capital letters, numbers, and punctuation marks, that have proved to provide excellent meme material.

Here are 10 of the best ways Twitter users have quoted the Tweet to demonstrate their frustration and rage in everyday life.

Here We Go GIF by Rate My Professors - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. From retail frustration…

2. To password hell.

Tired Jet Lag GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. The Tweet expresses complicated WiFi codes…

4. And it’s you whenever you have a crush.

Romantic 500 Days Of Summer GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Lady Gaga’s tweet is you in any lecture.

6. It explains the internet’s biggest crush right now.

Noah Centineo Peter Kavinsky GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. This person called out their eating habits.

8. The tweet explains drunken chaos.

Drunk Emma Watson GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Lady Gaga has captured the tortures of dial-up internet.

10. Lastly, this is how sensitive Word can be.

Oh God Facepalm GIF by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert - Find & Share on GIPHY

