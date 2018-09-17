Lady Gaga has done a lot to land her place in the spotlight – a pop star, style icon, actress and activist.

Lady Gaga has done a lot to land her place in the spotlight – a pop star, style icon, actress and activist.

An old Lady Gaga tweet has turned into a meme and it will have you howling

But there’s now an extra string to Gaga’s bow – this week she has gone viral for an unexpected reason: memes.

Fans have unearthed a tweet from 2012 containing a series of capital letters, numbers, and punctuation marks, that have proved to provide excellent meme material.

AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHRHRGRGRGRRRGURBHJB EORWPSOJWPJORGWOIRGWSGODEWPGOHEPW09GJEDPOKSD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!0924QU8T63095JRGHWPE09UJ0PWHRGW — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2012

Here are 10 of the best ways Twitter users have quoted the Tweet to demonstrate their frustration and rage in everyday life.

1. From retail frustration…

me: that will be £5.37 please

customer: do you want the 37p and you give me a note back

me: https://t.co/PAby1sHKUK — b.b (@benoobrown) September 15, 2018

2. To password hell.

Your password must contain at least one lower case letter https://t.co/r7KkkVUxX3 — Nadimir Gluten (@nadimpatel_) September 16, 2018

3. The Tweet expresses complicated WiFi codes…

Me: what’s the wifi password



My mom: https://t.co/vXxQ9cGc5t — Mike T (@majtague) September 16, 2018

4. And it’s you whenever you have a crush.

Crush: hi



Me: hi



Me in my head: https://t.co/IdqRlJPwJx — You (@JayFreaKay) September 17, 2018

5. Lady Gaga’s tweet is you in any lecture.

me laughing at a joke I heard 3 days ago in the middle of a lecture https://t.co/IJNfvVASoB — 𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝙙𝙚𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@ewgraiam) September 17, 2018

6. It explains the internet’s biggest crush right now.

7. This person called out their eating habits.

the noise i make when eating chicken wings https://t.co/eRNsLH6Byn — Trampa (@TrampaMusic) September 15, 2018

8. The tweet explains drunken chaos.

when im drunk and try to send a message using voice to text https://t.co/QkqmHhYLTV — chloe (@chanceofchloe) September 16, 2018

9. Lady Gaga has captured the tortures of dial-up internet.

me in 2004: *connects to the internet*

dial up: https://t.co/eMOsU0fnjB — chuck 🐦🌷 (@charlubby) September 16, 2018

10. Lastly, this is how sensitive Word can be.

me: *moves an image 1cm to the right*



microsoft word: https://t.co/DAuLYBESl9 — bhavi 🏳️‍🌈 (@polychromesoul) September 16, 2018

Press Association