An old Lady Gaga tweet has turned into a meme and it will have you howling
Lady Gaga has done a lot to land her place in the spotlight – a pop star, style icon, actress and activist.
But there’s now an extra string to Gaga’s bow – this week she has gone viral for an unexpected reason: memes.
Fans have unearthed a tweet from 2012 containing a series of capital letters, numbers, and punctuation marks, that have proved to provide excellent meme material.
AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHRHRGRGRGRRRGURBHJB EORWPSOJWPJORGWOIRGWSGODEWPGOHEPW09GJEDPOKSD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!0924QU8T63095JRGHWPE09UJ0PWHRGW— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2012
Here are 10 of the best ways Twitter users have quoted the Tweet to demonstrate their frustration and rage in everyday life.
1. From retail frustration…
me: that will be £5.37 please— b.b (@benoobrown) September 15, 2018
customer: do you want the 37p and you give me a note back
me: https://t.co/PAby1sHKUK
2. To password hell.
Your password must contain at least one lower case letter https://t.co/r7KkkVUxX3— Nadimir Gluten (@nadimpatel_) September 16, 2018
3. The Tweet expresses complicated WiFi codes…
Me: what’s the wifi password— Mike T (@majtague) September 16, 2018
My mom: https://t.co/vXxQ9cGc5t
4. And it’s you whenever you have a crush.
Crush: hi— You (@JayFreaKay) September 17, 2018
Me: hi
Me in my head: https://t.co/IdqRlJPwJx
5. Lady Gaga’s tweet is you in any lecture.
me laughing at a joke I heard 3 days ago in the middle of a lecture https://t.co/IJNfvVASoB— 𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝙙𝙚𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙤𝙣 (@ewgraiam) September 17, 2018
6. It explains the internet’s biggest crush right now.
Peter Kavinsky: *exists*— Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) September 17, 2018
Twitter: https://t.co/zhigXiLZzB
7. This person called out their eating habits.
the noise i make when eating chicken wings https://t.co/eRNsLH6Byn— Trampa (@TrampaMusic) September 15, 2018
8. The tweet explains drunken chaos.
when im drunk and try to send a message using voice to text https://t.co/QkqmHhYLTV— chloe (@chanceofchloe) September 16, 2018
9. Lady Gaga has captured the tortures of dial-up internet.
me in 2004: *connects to the internet*— chuck 🐦🌷 (@charlubby) September 16, 2018
dial up: https://t.co/eMOsU0fnjB
10. Lastly, this is how sensitive Word can be.
me: *moves an image 1cm to the right*— bhavi 🏳️🌈 (@polychromesoul) September 16, 2018
microsoft word: https://t.co/DAuLYBESl9
Press Association