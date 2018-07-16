Tory MP Liz Truss has surprised the internet by quoting a Destiny’s Child song in a speech.

An MP quoted Destiny’s Child in a speech and Twitter doesn’t know what to think

Speaking at the Institute of Public Affairs FREER summer party on Monday, the Tory MP for South West Norfolk and Chief Secretary to the Treasury said: “In the merits of capitalism, Beyonce said it best: ‘All the honeys, who making money, throw your hands up at me’.”

The song she quoted, Independent Woman, is actually a song by group Destiny’s Child, of which Beyonce is a member.

'On the merits of Capitalism, Beyoncé said it best: All the honeys, who making money, throw your hands up at me' - @trussliz also addresses @Freer_UK summer party! pic.twitter.com/McrLG7ZkcK — IEA (@iealondon) July 16, 2018

Twitter was divided about whether Truss’s mention of Beyonce and the group was cringeworthy or brilliant.

Some loved it…

This might be the greatest thing I've read this year https://t.co/YwcwDI1AIU — David Chipakupaku🍋 (@David_Chippa) July 16, 2018

Others, not so much…

What is wrong with these people? pic.twitter.com/gSkOPeW5sV — 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖞 (@DanielCookney) July 16, 2018

This person even used a gif of the woman herself to express their feelings.

Regardless of public opinion, this isn’t the first time Truss has used the prophetic words of the girl group to support her ideals.

Earlier on Monday, she tweeted a video with the caption: “Destiny’s Child said it best when they told the women of the world ‘I depend on me.’ #MakeMoneyEqual”.

Destiny’s Child said it best when they told the women of the world “I depend on me.” #MakeMoneyEqual pic.twitter.com/ptnXNooCwT — Liz Truss (@trussliz) July 16, 2018

Is Truss a super fan? Look out for future speeches and find out.

