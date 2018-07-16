News And Finally

Monday 16 July 2018

An MP quoted Destiny’s Child in a speech and Twitter doesn’t know what to think

‘All the honeys, who making money, throw your hands up at me.’

Liz Truss appears to be a fan of Beyonce (PA)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

Tory MP Liz Truss has surprised the internet by quoting a Destiny’s Child song in a speech.

Speaking at the Institute of Public Affairs FREER summer party on Monday, the Tory MP for South West Norfolk and Chief Secretary to the Treasury said: “In the merits of capitalism, Beyonce said it best: ‘All the honeys, who making money, throw your hands up at me’.”

The song she quoted, Independent Woman, is actually a song by group Destiny’s Child, of which Beyonce is a member.

Twitter was divided about whether Truss’s mention of Beyonce and the group was cringeworthy or brilliant.

Some loved it…

Others, not so much…

This person even used a gif of the woman herself to express their feelings.

Regardless of public opinion, this isn’t the first time Truss has used the prophetic words of the girl group to support her ideals.

Earlier on Monday, she tweeted a video with the caption: “Destiny’s Child said it best when they told the women of the world ‘I depend on me.’ #MakeMoneyEqual”.

Is Truss a super fan? Look out for future speeches and find out.

Press Association

