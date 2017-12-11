An emu called Farage has been spotted roaming the snowy streets of Essex

The emu’s frolic in the snow in Tollesbury was eventually halted after he was chased around the town’s churchyard by three men, near to his home, with one of the men grappling Farage in a headlock.

Only in tollesbury would you see an emu escaping in the snow pic.twitter.com/hr7aSO2kVN

“Some kind of argument broke out about how it managed to get out. An older lady was there who was the owner,” Matthew Devonport, a “flabbergasted” witness, told Essex Live. “One of the men managed to get it in a headlock by its neck and he was taken back home.

“It left a trail of feathers all around the churchyard! The lady was very grateful and shook the men’s hands.”