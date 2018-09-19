News And Finally

Wednesday 19 September 2018

An eight-year-old girl threw a pitch at every MLB park with her 3D-printed hands

Hailey Dawson completed her baseball journey with a pitch at Angel Stadium.

Hailey with her personalised 3D-printed hands and at a ball game – (haileys_hand/Instagram)


By Max McLean, Press Association

The past few baseball seasons have seen thousands of pitches thrown out, but 30 of those in particular have been very special indeed.

Hailey Dawson was born with Poland syndrome, a condition which prevented her right hand from developing fully.

However, thanks to a 3D-printed hand from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, she has just completed an incredible challenge, throwing an opening pitch at every MLB ground.

Prosthetics can be incredibly expensive, but with the help of the University of Nevada Hailey was able to wear a much more affordable alternative, adjusted to fit her wrist.

With her prosthetic in place, the “journey to 30” plan was devised and Hailey went about throwing pitches at every MLB ground, using a team-specific hand for each one.

The aim was to draw attention not only to Poland syndrome, but also to the potential for cost-effective 3D-printed prosthetic solutions for children.

The journey began in 2015 at a Baltimore Orioles game and came to its conclusion at Angel Stadium ahead of the LA Angels game against Seattle Mariners, where Hailey threw the final pitch next to Jim Abbott, a left-handed pitcher who was born without a right hand.

It looks as though Hailey left an impression on every ground she visited, with plenty congratulating her on social media.

Great job, Hailey.

Press Association

