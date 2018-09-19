The past few baseball seasons have seen thousands of pitches thrown out, but 30 of those in particular have been very special indeed.

The past few baseball seasons have seen thousands of pitches thrown out, but 30 of those in particular have been very special indeed.

An eight-year-old girl threw a pitch at every MLB park with her 3D-printed hands

Hailey Dawson was born with Poland syndrome, a condition which prevented her right hand from developing fully.

However, thanks to a 3D-printed hand from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, she has just completed an incredible challenge, throwing an opening pitch at every MLB ground.

Salute to @haileys_hand, who completed her quest of throwing out the first pitch at every Major League ballpark today. ⚾️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KnjEpdpzcj — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2018

Prosthetics can be incredibly expensive, but with the help of the University of Nevada Hailey was able to wear a much more affordable alternative, adjusted to fit her wrist.

Here’s a sneak peek at the hand our @unlv students are finishing for @haileys_hand ! She joins the @angels on Sunday for the last pitch on her Journey to 30 Tour. It's looking pretty good, what do you think? 👼⚾️#TheHaloWay pic.twitter.com/qpUGR3yuwG — UNLV Engineering (@UNLVEngineering) September 12, 2018

With her prosthetic in place, the “journey to 30” plan was devised and Hailey went about throwing pitches at every MLB ground, using a team-specific hand for each one.

The aim was to draw attention not only to Poland syndrome, but also to the potential for cost-effective 3D-printed prosthetic solutions for children.

The journey began in 2015 at a Baltimore Orioles game and came to its conclusion at Angel Stadium ahead of the LA Angels game against Seattle Mariners, where Hailey threw the final pitch next to Jim Abbott, a left-handed pitcher who was born without a right hand.

It looks as though Hailey left an impression on every ground she visited, with plenty congratulating her on social media.

Congrats on your amazing #JourneyTo30, @haileys_hand!



We hope to see you again soon! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/LXEoSlUcHl — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 17, 2018

Congratulations, @haileys_hand! @JoseAltuve27 wanted to give you a special shoutout. Hope to see you back in Houston soon! pic.twitter.com/Mfjr650ZQM — Houston Astros (@astros) September 17, 2018

Hailey Dawson yesterday completed her #Journeyto30... her quest to throw a first pitch at all 30 MLB ballparks with her team-themed 3D-printed robotic hands.



We are thrilled to have been able to help. Congrats, Hailey! pic.twitter.com/CHBenJU1UT — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) September 17, 2018

Great job, Hailey.

Press Association