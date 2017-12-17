When Harry Potter fans were gifted a new chapter of the books written by a robot early this week, they probably didn’t think it could get any better. However an artist’s effort to put those words into illustrated form has gone well and truly viral, and it isn’t difficult to see why.

An artist has brought a bot-authored Harry Potter chapter to life in these comedic drawings

We used predictive keyboards trained on all seven books to ghostwrite this spellbinding new Harry Potter chapter https://t.co/UaC6rMlqTy pic.twitter.com/VyxZwMYVVy — Botnik Studios (@botnikstudios) December 12, 2017 Botnik Studios used predictive keyboard technology to produce a single chapter of Harry’s escapades, called Harry Potter And The Portrait Of What Looked Like A Pile Of Ash, which it released to the world on Tuesday.

I have to draw some moments from this bot-written Harry Potter chapter. #loudslowsoftbird https://t.co/YdKLyJd64o pic.twitter.com/3Xywuaa5uQ — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017 The extra chapter was odd, to say the least, proving that perhaps human authors are safe from robots for now. Each turn of phrase provided an opportunity for Megan Nicole Dong to show off her comedic drawing skills. The director at Nickelodeon Animation told the Press Association: “I thought that the chapter Botnik Studios put together was so brilliant and unexpected, and I hadn’t laughed that hard in a very long time.

“I usually have sketching supplies with me, so I just started drawing some of my favourite moments.” The results proved popular with Twitter users, gaining more that 1,000 likes per tweet. So without firther ado, here are the best bits of her drawing rampage:

There was a very vain Ronald Weasley. Ron’s Ron shirt. So bad. pic.twitter.com/s5TajvI33z — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017 “Ron Ron’s shirt was just as bad as Ron himself.”

Ron as a spider Ron Weasley, man of many spiders. pic.twitter.com/M7jjqbK3ni — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017 “Ron was going to be spiders. He just was. He wasn’t proud of that, but it was going to be hard to not have spiders all over his body after all is said and done.”

Harry tearing his own eyes out

🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲👁👁💨💨 pic.twitter.com/zeLL8GNiOQ — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017 The quote that inspired this one is a doozy: “Harry tore his eyes from his head and threw them into the forest.

“Voldemort raised his eyebrows at Harry, who could not see anything at the moment.” Hermione and the condiments

Stupid, handsome Ron. pic.twitter.com/ZsZMhjtBU3 — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017 “‘Not so handsome now’, thought Harry as he dipped Hermione in hot sauce. “The Death Eaters were dead now and Harry was hungrier than he had ever been.”

Pumpkins falling out of Professor McGonagall #mcgonagallslongpumpkins pic.twitter.com/G61vMd4n2d — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017 “Several Long pumpkins fell out of McGonagall.” Dumbledore’s independent beard

Dumbledore’s scooty hair. pic.twitter.com/OgRrHUPUye — Megan Nicole Dong (@sketchshark) December 14, 2017 “Dumbledore’s hair scooted next to Hermione as Dumbledore arrived at the school.” Dong, a huge Harry Potter fan, said her favourite character to draw from the chapter was “probably Ron (he did a lot of fascinating things in this chapter), and the polite death eaters”. She’s also pleased with the response from Twitter users, who are sharing her work across the internet. “I’m really flattered by the positive reaction to my silly doodles … laughed while doodling these little fan drawings, and I’m glad that other people could laugh at them too.”

