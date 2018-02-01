Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s £56 million arrival at Arsenal has naturally got fans excited – but for one Gunners fan, the Gabon international has become his muse.

An Arsenal fan has made a remarkably tuneful song for new signing Aubameyang

Tom, from fantasy football podcast The Gaffer Tapes, has combined the former Borussia Dortmund striker’s name with some classic Bonnie Tyler – and just wait until you hear his voice.

New Song for #Aubamayeng



Enjoy.#DeadlineDay #AFC @sportbible @ODDSbible @Sporf pic.twitter.com/LapGWM2xcg — The Gaffer Tapes (@TheGafferTapes) January 31, 2018 A voice like an angel and as fine a cover of Total Eclipse of the Heart as you will ever see – it remains to be seen if the fans on the terraces will be able to master the tune though. Of course, fans had warm praise for Tom’s noble efforts.

what a talent! https://t.co/oykBRStZeq — MikeyTheGreek (@MikeyTheGreek29) February 1, 2018 This is GENIUS 😂😂😂 — Tom Campbell (@UtterlyTC) February 1, 2018 But the sensational singer is keeping his feet firmly on the ground. It's also been referred to as "creepy", "cringe", "mental" and "sexy"... last one was my mum. — The Gaffer Tapes (@TheGafferTapes) February 1, 2018 The excitement surrounding Aubameyang is unsurprising – the 28-year-old scored 98 goals in 144 Bundesliga games for Dortmund – and told Arsenal Player he wants to emulate Thierry Henry.

“I think I have to work a lot to be like him, but I will do,” he said. “I’m a fast player and I score goals too, like Henry a little bit. But as I said, I have to work a lot more.” ❤️ @Aubameyang7 #YoPierre pic.twitter.com/UpbAhnIvDG — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 31, 2018 Aubameyang comes in following fellow forward Alexis Sanchez’s departure to Manchester United, who joined in a swap deal for midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Press Association