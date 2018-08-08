Lots of sportspeople think referees and umpires are a load of rubbish – but few would do what Brennan Metzger did to ram the point home.

Lots of sportspeople think referees and umpires are a load of rubbish – but few would do what Brennan Metzger did to ram the point home.

An angry baseball player took a bin on the field and told the umpire to get in

Metzger, an outfielder with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, was called out on strikes by umpire Mike Jarboe in a game against the Chicago Dogs – and it’s fair to say he didn’t agree with the decision.

Jarboe ejected Metzger from the game, and that’s where it got really interesting as the batter told him exactly what he thought of his performance, using some extremely choice language and, pleasingly, a giant red bin to make his point.

As he placed the bin behind home plate where the umpire would usually be standing, he pointed to it and told the official: “Go to your home.”

Jarboe stayed where he was.

Afterwards, Metzger claimed he had been ejected from the game simply for saying to the umpire: “You’re killing me.”

He said: “At that point, I was like ‘Well, I’m gonna get my money’s worth’.

Brennan Metzger responds to being ejected and bringing out a garbage can to home plate. pic.twitter.com/MeBItVNw9v — F-M RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 7, 2018

“That’s pretty garbage for him to throw me out for that so, as I was walking back, I was like ‘Yeah, I’m gonna get the garbage can’. And the rest just kinda happened.”

Metzger, who said he doesn’t “usually get too hot-headed”, added that he would never contemplate emptying the rubbish on to the baseball field.

“That’s just disrespectful,” he said.

Metzger was handed a one-game suspension for the incident and made amends with this important public service announcement.

As a part of the one-game suspension, Brennan Metzger recorded a public service announcement this afternoon pic.twitter.com/JmzpoTrgK0 — F-M RedHawks (@FMRedHawks) August 8, 2018

The RedHawks play in the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, a league which is based mostly in the central states of the USA and is independent of Major League Baseball.

Press Association