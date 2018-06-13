An ancient cave provided perfect acoustics for this impromptu choir performance

The cast of a theatre production surprised tourists in a Bermudan cave with a stellar performance, and luckily for us the moment was recorded.

The cast of a theatre production surprised tourists in a Bermudan cave with a stellar performance, and luckily for us the moment was recorded.

The members of The Choir Of Man, a London-based stage show set in a pub, performed Chandelier by Sia dressed in swimwear and standing in waist-height water.

The boys had some time to record Chandelier in Bermuda's gorgeous Cathedral Caves. #acappella #nclescape Posted by The Choir Of Man on Saturday, June 9, 2018 Nic Doodson, the show’s creator and director, said the performance was spontaneous as the cast a crew visited the caves on their day off from a cruise ship they are travelling on. “They like to hang around together and decided on a trip to Cathedral Caves because it sounded like a fun day out,” he said.

“When they got there and heard the acoustics they thought they’d sing one of the songs they love singing the most – Chandelier by Sia.” Although the video looks like the men are performing alone, they were in fact accompanied by other tourists.

“I don’t think they expected nine beardy, beefy, boisterous lads to sing like that!” said Nic. Our @aidanbanyard has been working on his beard. Impressive, right? #beardgoals #facefuzz #choirofman Posted by The Choir Of Man on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 “Just minutes before they’d been bombing into the water, shouting, laughing etc… One of the guys suggested they sing and they did. The other tourists went pretty quiet when they started…I think they were gobsmacked.”

The Choir of Man show has been running since July 2017 and features nine cast members and more staff behind the scenes. “We serve real (free) beer to the audience and sing songs and talk about how a choir of men can support each other and provide an emotional outlet which might otherwise be missing in the day-to-day lives of men,” said Nic.

Since then, the cast has have become a real choir.

Press Association