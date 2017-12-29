An all-Dutch classic at the PDC World Championship had figures from all sports loving the darts

Independent.ie

Darts might just be one of the most absorbing sports in the world, and if that doesn’t sound right to you, perhaps athletes and officials from the world of hockey, football, rugby and snooker might change your mind.

