News And Finally

Monday 9 July 2018

An academic was interrupted during an interview by his affectionate pet

Historian Dr Jerzy Targalski was discussing Polish politics when his ginger cat decided to butt in.

A ginger-and-white cat (PA)
A ginger-and-white cat (PA)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

A serious discussion on Polish politics was hilariously interrupted when the subject’s cat decided to join in.

Political scientist and academic Dr Jerzy Targalski was giving an interview to Dutch broadcaster NTR when his pet Lisio climbed up his back and on to his shoulder.

Dr Targalski, though visibly amused, maintained composure as Lisio started affectionately licking his ears.

Dutch journalist Rudy Bouma, who was conducting the interview, shared a clip of Lisio stealing the show.

The video now has more than 260,000 views on Twitter.

In the interview, Dr Targalski spoke about the political situation in Poland, amid a government crackdown on the country’s independent supreme court.

The court has reduced the age of retirement from 70 to 65, which may wipe out about 40% of judges, including the country’s chief judge, Malgorzata Gersdorf.

The move has seen thousands take to the streets in Poland in protest.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News