Amy Poehler hits out at NRA for using Parks And Recreation gif
The cast of the show have backed Poehler’s condemnation of the National Rifle Association.
Parks And Recreation star Amy Poehler has hit out at the National Rifle Association after the gun lobby group used an image of her on Twitter.
The NRA posted a gif of Poehler’s Parks And Rec character Leslie Knope in a tweet thanking US radio host Dana Loesch for supporting the group after the Florida school shooting.
.@DLoesch thank you for being the voice of over 5 Million #NRA members. pic.twitter.com/WDz7vujXfM— NRA (@NRA) February 22, 2018
Though not on Twitter herself, Poehler told the NRA to “f*** off” in a message passed to Parks And Rec creator Michael Schur, who tweets as Ken Tremendous.
He wrote: “Hi, please take this down. I would prefer you not use a GIF from a show I worked on to promote your pro-slaughter agenda.
“Also, Amy isn’t on twitter, but she texted me a message: “Can you tweet the NRA for me and tell them I said f*** off?”
Fellow cast members echoed Poehler’s message, with Adam Scott tweeting: “Hey @nra please stay the f*** away from Leslie Knope.”
Nick Offerman, who plays Ron Swanson, wrote: “Our good-hearted show and especially our Leslie Knope represent the opposite of your pro-slaughter agenda – take it down and also please eat shit.”
Press Association