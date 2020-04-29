Ambulance service thanks 100-year-old great-grandmother for fundraising efforts

A great-grandmother has completed 100 lengths of her driveway before her 100th birthday to raise cash for her local ambulance service.

Win Page, from Middleton, Greater Manchester, was inspired by the mammoth fundraising effort of Captain Tom Moore who walked 100 lengths of his garden for the NHS.

She said she wanted to show her thanks for frontline workers by raising money for the North West Ambulance Service charity.

Happy 100th Birthday Win! 🎂🎈



Win has completed 100 lengths of her drive for before her 100th birthday raising an incredible Â£16,000 for @NWAmbCharity



Thank you so much Win, you are amazing! https://t.co/jxXPlDOYjF pic.twitter.com/np9RG6iPnP — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) April 28, 2020

Starting on April 18, she shrugged off the disappointment of not being able to have a big family reunion at a birthday party because of Covid-19 restrictions and chalked up 10 lengths of her driveway each day.

Writing on her JustGiving fundraising page, Mrs Page said: “Captain Tom has been such an inspiration. He is actually two days younger than me, so I thought if he can do it so can I.”

Her efforts have so far raised more than £16,000.

North West Ambulance Service tweeted: “Thank you so much Win, you are amazing!”

PA Media