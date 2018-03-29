Amazon’s Alexa brushes up on boxing ahead of Anthony Joshua fight

The artificial intelligence-powered helper that resides in Amazon’s Echo smart speakers has been fed all the key info on the fight, with the aim of turning any casual boxing follower into a full-time AJ fanatic.

Following on the heels of a similar move ahead of the Winter Olympics in South Korea earlier this year, Alexa has been loaded with all the key information on the fight and Joshua, meaning users can now ask when the fight is, what Joshua’s record is and how many titles he currently holds.

(David Parry/PA)

Amazon also said Alexa’s newfound boxing knowledge goes beyond just this weekend’s title fight, with users now also able to ask questions such as: “Alexa, how many knockouts does Muhammad Ali have?”