A cat has survived being “essentially frozen” by dangerously low temperatures when she was rescued by the Animal Clinic of Kalispell in Montana, US, after being buried in snow.

A cat has survived being “essentially frozen” by dangerously low temperatures when she was rescued by the Animal Clinic of Kalispell in Montana, US, after being buried in snow.

‘Amazing success and survival story’ as cat recovers from being frozen in snow

The clinic uploaded photos to social media of the cat, named Fluffy, covered in snow and being nursed back to health by staff members with hairdryers.

Posting the photos to Facebook, the clinic said: “Amazing success and survival story from this week. Some clients found their injured cat buried in snow. They brought her to us essentially frozen and unresponsive… after many hours she recovered.”

Amazing success and survival story from this week. Some clients found their injured cat buried in snow. They brought... Posted by Animal Clinic of Kalispell on Tuesday, February 5, 2019

Fluffy’s survival story caught the attention of social media users, with the clinic’s Facebook post reaching more than 2,000 likes.

The clinic told Press Association: “Fluffy is amazing and completely back to normal and happy.”

Montana, like much of the northern United States, is currently experiencing record low temperatures, with the state expecting to plummet to -17 degrees Celsius over the weekend.

Press Association