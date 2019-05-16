Amazing kitten survives being encased in foam and thrown in bin

A kitten found encased in hardened spray foam is expected to make a full recovery after being rescued from a bin in Oregon.

A sanitation worker was using a hydraulic arm to empty a large bin near Hillsboro but it would not empty, said Washington County sheriff’s deputy Brian van Kleef.

The man peered inside and saw the kitten hanging from the bin upside down by its back legs, he said. Its head and paws were covered in hard, white foam but it managed to miaow, Mr Van Kleef said.

The kitten was found encased in hardened spray foam (Washington County Animal Services/AP)

The worker took the kitten to his company offices and he and others used razors to cut off as much foam as they could and then took the animal to a vet.

“That cat is really lucky and we’re lucky that he actually took the time to check it out,” said Mr Van Kleef, who added that the kitten’s abuse is being treated as an animal cruelty case.

It is not clear who covered the kitten in foam and there have been no arrests.

The kitten is resting in an animal shelter until he makes a full recovery.

He will be returned to his owners, who are not suspects. Mr Van Kleef said the owners have several barn cats and the kitten was from a recent litter.

“The owners expressed interest in getting the cat back so they will probably get him back, although there’s a long list of people who want him,” he said.

Press Association