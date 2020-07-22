| 19.9°C Dublin

‘Amazing’ four-year-old praised for motivating mother to exercise

Kynsley was filmed telling her mother to ‘keep up the good work’.

KP Pound&rsquo;s exercise routine is kept on track by daughter Kynsley (KP Pound/PA) Expand

KP Pound’s exercise routine is kept on track by daughter Kynsley (KP Pound/PA)

By Emily Chudy, PA

A four-year-old has been praised online for providing “amazing” exercise motivation for her mother.

KP Pound recruited daughter Kynsley as a motivator and pays her in gummy worm sweets, saying the youngster “keeps me going” while exercising.

In a video posted on Twitter, four-year-old Kynsley can be heard in the background of her mother’s exercise video shouting: “Keep up the good work,” and: “Get yourself up and move.”

The video now has over two million views, with several people commenting under the footage that they wish Kynsley could train them, too.

Ms Pound, a teacher from Vero Beach, Florida, told the PA news agency: “We were sitting home a few weeks ago and I was telling her how I needed to start working out again.

“Sometimes I’m not motivated and I wish I had a trainer. She immediately said, ‘I’ll be your trainer’.

“Since then she’s been so amazing. I work out four to five times a week and she’s there with me.

“It’s literally our favourite thing to do together now… She takes her job very seriously.”

