News And Finally

Sunday 17 June 2018

Amateur golfers could relate to Phil Mickelson’s mini-golf antics at the US Open

We’ve all been there, just not at a Major.

Phil Mickelson at the 2018 US Open – (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Phil Mickelson at the 2018 US Open – (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

By Max McLean, Press Association

You’ll have seen people do this plenty of times at mini-golf courses on the coast, but have you ever seen it at a grand slam event?

Phil Mickelson was struggling on his 48th birthday, four over par for the day and 10 over par overall at the US Open, when he misjudged a putt during his third round which sailed past the hole on the 13th and looked to be rolling a long way away.

What nobody expected to see Mickelson do next, however, was this.

Right off the dinosaur-themed putting park you’ve been to, right?

The striking of a moving ball incurred a two-shot penalty for the US golfer, who seemed perfectly happy to take the penalty rather than continue to putt up and down the hill.

Some golf fans felt Mickelson had disrespected the game, while others recognised the move from their own careers.

Can’t wait to see how he gets on putting through a miniature windmill.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News