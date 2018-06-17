You’ll have seen people do this plenty of times at mini-golf courses on the coast, but have you ever seen it at a grand slam event?

You’ll have seen people do this plenty of times at mini-golf courses on the coast, but have you ever seen it at a grand slam event?

Amateur golfers could relate to Phil Mickelson’s mini-golf antics at the US Open

Phil Mickelson was struggling on his 48th birthday, four over par for the day and 10 over par overall at the US Open, when he misjudged a putt during his third round which sailed past the hole on the 13th and looked to be rolling a long way away.

What nobody expected to see Mickelson do next, however, was this. Right off the dinosaur-themed putting park you’ve been to, right?

Not much of a golf fan but it's quite funny watching Phil Mickelson putt like he is on the Crazy Golf at Bournemouth sea front. — Daniel Roberts (@droberts639) June 17, 2018 The striking of a moving ball incurred a two-shot penalty for the US golfer, who seemed perfectly happy to take the penalty rather than continue to putt up and down the hill. Just seen the Phil Mickelson debate , what he doing playing crazy golf at skeggy ! Disqualify him end of — Chris smith (@Smithyrufc) June 17, 2018 Some golf fans felt Mickelson had disrespected the game, while others recognised the move from their own careers.

Pretty disgraceful for Phil Mickelson to steal my mini-golf move and not give me credit. — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) June 16, 2018 Anyone who has ever played mini golf, including myself, can relate to Phil Mickelson on a personal level today. — Hannah Dennis (@hanmden) June 17, 2018 Can’t wait to see how he gets on putting through a miniature windmill.

Press Association