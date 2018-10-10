News And Finally

Wednesday 10 October 2018

All the things social media thinks would happen if nobody could lie for a day

How would you take advantage of a completely truthful day?

(stevanovicigor/Getty Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

We all tell white lies – or enormous lies – every so often… so what would happen to the world if everybody told the truth for one day?

Reddit user CourteousEnd785 asked people on the website how they would take advantage of a Liar Liar situation, and people did not disappoint.

Here are 11 amazing examples of what people would do if nobody could lie for one day.

Movie GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. This person would pursue a self-esteem hit.

Comment from discussion SpideyMGAV’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".

2. We would find out some amazing truths about the universe.

Comment from discussion bbwolverine’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".
Ancient Aliens GIF by History UK - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. It could save a long conversation…

Comment from discussion Saint_Farewell’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".

4. This clever stand-in for a trial.

Comment from discussion Clipse83’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".
Black Think About It GIF by Identity - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Not lying might mean discovering something bleak.

Comment from discussion FWD_Me_Your_PMs’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".

6. This wholesome answer.

Comment from discussion isayimnothere’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".
Flattered Brittany Murphy GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. All the world’s questions would be answered.

Comment from discussion nolep’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".

8. This flawless logic.

Comment from discussion ChopinLives81’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".
Grace Helbig Wow GIF by This Might Get - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. This person has some questions for Kanye West.

Comment from discussion some_wannabe_writer’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".

10. Someone’s about to win a lot of money.

Comment from discussion Aturom’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".
Lock Stock And Two Smoking Barrels Poker GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. Lastly, this person is having none of it.

Comment from discussion rockerdrummer’s comment from discussion "Everyone becomes unable to lie for 24 hours. Who do you find and what do you ask?".

