The England football team’s new kit has been revealed – and it’s fair to say people are generally pretty pleased.

All the reaction as England’s World Cup kit is revealed

The 2018 offering is a white home strip with blue shorts, red with white shorts for away fixtures and a training kit.

England's women in their training outfit The kit will be worn by the men’s team at this year’s World Cup in Russia and much of the reaction to it has been positive. At the Nike launch and have to say I LOVE the England home kit for Russia as modelled by Rashford pic.twitter.com/LV1muTGAiJ — Alison Bender (@alibendertv) February 7, 2018 Red numbers! Yes!!!! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 — Nicholas Brown (@nicholasbrown_1) February 7, 2018 Some even thought the kits might inspire something truly remarkable in Russia.

The World Cup winning shirts 🏆 *we can dream* — Ed O’Neill (@EdTheHatter) February 7, 2018 However, some were keeping their feet firmly on the ground. It'll look nice when we get knocked out by Panama — ● (@aaron_dunkley99) February 7, 2018 Like the training tops. The kits are meh - very 'we're-going-out-in-the-second-round' https://t.co/wF1NQWEFUg — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) February 7, 2018 The love shown for England’s new training top was mirrored by many – with some even suggesting they would prefer it to the actual home shirt.

This New England training top is actually better than the new kit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q3e5SOt3RK — Farnando 👷🏼 (@CFarnan) February 7, 2018 The new England training kit 😍



Personally would have loved this to be used as the home shirt... pic.twitter.com/R48XbL5NS9 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 7, 2018 Finally, one thing some picked up on was the intriguing depiction of Harry Kane in the new kit – which appeared to have been made using Photoshop. Nike casually announcing the new England kit by photoshopping it onto Harry Kane from when Spurs played Madrid... pic.twitter.com/eVJJl0OVW0 — Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) February 7, 2018 Is that Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos on the right?

Los Blancos versus England in white – it would be a referee’s nightmare.

Press Association