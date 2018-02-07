All the reaction as England’s World Cup kit is revealed
‘It’ll look nice when we get knocked out by Panama.’
The England football team’s new kit has been revealed – and it’s fair to say people are generally pretty pleased.
The 2018 offering is a white home strip with blue shorts, red with white shorts for away fixtures and a training kit.
The kit will be worn by the men’s team at this year’s World Cup in Russia and much of the reaction to it has been positive.
At the Nike launch and have to say I LOVE the England home kit for Russia as modelled by Rashford pic.twitter.com/LV1muTGAiJ— Alison Bender (@alibendertv) February 7, 2018
Red numbers! Yes!!!! 🏴🦁🦁🦁— Nicholas Brown (@nicholasbrown_1) February 7, 2018
Some even thought the kits might inspire something truly remarkable in Russia.
The World Cup winning shirts 🏆 *we can dream*— Ed O’Neill (@EdTheHatter) February 7, 2018
However, some were keeping their feet firmly on the ground.
It'll look nice when we get knocked out by Panama— ● (@aaron_dunkley99) February 7, 2018
Like the training tops. The kits are meh - very 'we're-going-out-in-the-second-round' https://t.co/wF1NQWEFUg— Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) February 7, 2018
The love shown for England’s new training top was mirrored by many – with some even suggesting they would prefer it to the actual home shirt.
This New England training top is actually better than the new kit 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q3e5SOt3RK— Farnando 👷🏼 (@CFarnan) February 7, 2018
The new England training kit 😍— Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 7, 2018
Personally would have loved this to be used as the home shirt... pic.twitter.com/R48XbL5NS9
Finally, one thing some picked up on was the intriguing depiction of Harry Kane in the new kit – which appeared to have been made using Photoshop.
Nike casually announcing the new England kit by photoshopping it onto Harry Kane from when Spurs played Madrid... pic.twitter.com/eVJJl0OVW0— Dream Team (@dreamteamfc) February 7, 2018
Is that Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos on the right?
Los Blancos versus England in white – it would be a referee’s nightmare.
Press Association