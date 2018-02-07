News And Finally

Thursday 8 February 2018

All the reaction as England’s World Cup kit is revealed

‘It’ll look nice when we get knocked out by Panama.’

Raheem Sterling in the England kit (Nike)
Raheem Sterling in the England kit (Nike)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

The England football team’s new kit has been revealed – and it’s fair to say people are generally pretty pleased.

The 2018 offering is a white home strip with blue shorts, red with white shorts for away fixtures and a training kit.

ipanews_f5abe7d8-572a-42e2-9ee8-a1436fe1d598_embedded287649
ipanews_f5abe7d8-572a-42e2-9ee8-a1436fe1d598_embedded287693
England's women in their training outfit

The kit will be worn by the men’s team at this year’s World Cup in Russia and much of the reaction to it has been positive.

Some even thought the kits might inspire something truly remarkable in Russia.

However, some were keeping their feet firmly on the ground.

The love shown for England’s new training top was mirrored by many – with some even suggesting they would prefer it to the actual home shirt.

Finally, one thing some picked up on was the intriguing depiction of Harry Kane in the new kit – which appeared to have been made using Photoshop.

Is that Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos on the right?

Los Blancos versus England in white – it would be a referee’s nightmare.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News