| 14.6°C Dublin

All-female British foursome claims Pacific rowing record

The crew smashed the previous record for rowing from San Francisco to Hawaii with an all-female crew by over two weeks.

By Alistair Mason, PA

Four British women have set a new record for the fastest crossing from San Francisco to Hawaii by an all-female rowing crew.

The Ocean Sheroes completed the 2,800-mile crossing in 35 days, 14 hours and 32 minutes – becoming in the process the first all-British foursome to complete the Great Pacific Race.

The team comprises Bella Collins from Falmouth, Purusha Gordon from Luckington in Wiltshire, Mary Sutherland from Portsmouth, and Lily Lower of Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex.

Ms Sutherland said: “These ladies didn’t disappoint.

“We spent a lot of time learning each other’s motivations, personal goals and personalities are important living in such close quarters and intense conditions.

“Throw in a general ‘get it done’ attitude and you have a recipe for great things.”

Only 22 teams have ever completed the Great Pacific race, which began in 2014.

The crew beat the previous record by an all-female crew, which stood at 50 days, eight hours and 14 minutes, by two full weeks.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Mother-of-two Ms Gordon said: “Whilst the certificate will hang on the wall, it’s the experience, stories and learnings that will continue to shape me for the better.

“I hope, I can inspire other mums and women out there to be brave, say yes and believe they can too.”

Most Watched

Privacy