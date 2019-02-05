Alex Scott responds to punditry backlash after Super Sunday appearance

Former Arsenal Women captain Alex Scott has thanked those who supported her after negative comments were made about her Super Sunday appearance at the weekend.

Scott was working as a pundit during Sky Sports’ coverage of Sunday’s Premier League games when she became the subject of critical tweets on social media.

The 34-year-old has since thanked those who have supported her, writing on Twitter: “I have to say that seeing all the tweets from people supporting my work is a reason to keep the smile, stay positive, and keep on keeping on.”

The former right-back won nine league titles and seven Women’s FA Cup trophies with the Gunners, appearing 140 times for England including at three World Cups.

The England centurion added in a later tweet: “I’m not out here trying 2 be better than any Male/Female. There is room for us all to rise!” before confirming she would be back in the studio this weekend.

Women hoping to carve a living analysing men’s football have certainly not had it easy.

When Jacqui Oatley became the first female commentator on Match of the Day in 2007, she was greeted by one newspaper with the headline: “From Motty to Totty” while Patrice Evra was criticised for clapping an opinion aired by Juventus Women footballer Eni Aluko on ITV during the 2018 World Cup.

Scott retired at the end of the 2017/18 season to concentrate her attention on her broadcasting career, providing analysis for BBC Sport on Football Focus and Match of the Day among others.

