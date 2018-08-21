Alex Hunter is chasing Champions League glory in Fifa 19’s The Journey

Fifa 19 will mark the third and final chapter of The Journey star Alex Hunter’s story, with the fictional footballer chasing the Champions League with Real Madrid.

The Journey story mode was the first of its kind for Fifa, having been introduced in Fifa 17, and has seen Hunter rise from young pretender to global superstar – as well as feature cameos from some of the sport’s biggest stars.

Now at Gamescom, EA Sports has teased the final instalment of the story, which looks set to once again feature Alex’s half-sister Kim and close friend Danny Williams heavily.

The focus on the Champions League is no coincidence, the Fifa series has secured the rights to the competition for the first time this year – the tournament, along with the Europa League having both previously been a part of rival game Pro Evolution Soccer.

EA Sports confirmed players will be able to switch between controlling the three main characters as they wish in order to change up their experience – while Alex and Danny are fighting for the Champions League, Kim is looking to help the US women’s team win the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France.

The likes of Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne and Paolo Dybala have been confirmed as making cameo appearances this time around too.

The full game, and the final chapter of The Journey will be available on September 25.

Press Association