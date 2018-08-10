News And Finally

Friday 10 August 2018

Alan Shearer leads Mike Ashley jokes as Newcastle owner buys House of Fraser

‘What position does he play?’

(Nick Potts and Owen Humphreys/PA)
By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley has bought House of Fraser out of administration for £90 million.

While it might be good news for the future of thousands of staff at the ailing department store chain, for Newcastle fans there’s one burning question.

Ashley is the owner of the Magpies and has come under fire from fans for a lack of investment in players – something team legend Alan Shearer was rib-ticklingly referencing there.

He’s not alone with the jibes either.

Sports journalists spotted it as an opportunity to talk about the businessman.

Some thought it was time to get off the 53-year-old’s back though.

Others gave him the meme treatment.

One guy thought he’d played a blinder though.

They’re good odds to be fair.

Newcastle face Tottenham in their first match on Saturday.

