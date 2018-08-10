Alan Shearer leads Mike Ashley jokes as Newcastle owner buys House of Fraser

Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley has bought House of Fraser out of administration for £90 million.

While it might be good news for the future of thousands of staff at the ailing department store chain, for Newcastle fans there’s one burning question.

What position does he play? https://t.co/EylVhK2EQd — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 10, 2018

Ashley is the owner of the Magpies and has come under fire from fans for a lack of investment in players – something team legend Alan Shearer was rib-ticklingly referencing there.

He’s not alone with the jibes either.

Great to see Mike Ashley finally coming to his senses and spending money where it's needed. Great signing. Welcome to Newcastle Fraser. #NUFC #MikeAshley pic.twitter.com/3UN9gMHhyO — Bob Wetton (@bobwetton) August 10, 2018

Sports journalists spotted it as an opportunity to talk about the businessman.

Window not shut for Mike Ashley yet. Newcastle United owner close to agreeing deal to buy troubled department store chain House of Fraser — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 10, 2018

Some thought it was time to get off the 53-year-old’s back though.

Absolute proof that Mike Ashley is more than happy to spend big money. Can we put the criticisms to bed now please? https://t.co/38uNGxYKSw — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) August 10, 2018

Others gave him the meme treatment.

Aye so, Mike Ashley has bought House Of Fraser... pic.twitter.com/W0oajJcUEV — Paige 🍑 (@RedheadRasslin) August 10, 2018

One guy thought he’d played a blinder though.

Mike Ashley's a smart man. Bought a £90m business and now Newcastle have 3000 extra employees at their disposal. There's bound to be atleast 20 of them who can ping a 40 yarder into the back of the net. — WTK (@wutangklavan) August 10, 2018

They’re good odds to be fair.

Newcastle face Tottenham in their first match on Saturday.

Press Association