News And Finally

Tuesday 18 June 2019

Alabama man fed meth to caged ‘attack squirrel’

Law enforcement was warned of the animal prior to executing a search warrant of the Athens home.

The squirrel after the rescue (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
The squirrel after the rescue (Limestone County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Alabama investigators say a man kept a caged “attack squirrel” in his apartment and fed it methamphetamine to ensure it stayed aggressive.

The News Courier reported authorities are seeking 35-year-old Mickey Paulk over multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance.

Law enforcement was warned of the animal prior to executing a search warrant of the Athens home on Monday.

It is illegal in Alabama to have a pet squirrel. Officials from the state’s Department of Conservation recommended releasing the animal, which deputies did successfully.

A spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says there was no safe way to test the squirrel for meth.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News