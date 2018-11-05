Air New Zealand’s new safety video is so catchy, it’s near enough impossible to forget how to be safe on an aeroplane now.

Air New Zealand’s new safety video might be the funkiest song of 2018

The video is backed by a remake of Run DMC’s It’s Tricky and Sisters Underground’s In The Neighbourhood, and it features some incredible local talent also.

The stars are as varied as teen actor Julian Dennison and musicians Theia, Kings and Randa, with more than 30 community groups across the country taking part too.

“Follow these signs, follow these signs, listen to the crew you will be fine.”

Filmed in locations such as Auckland, Wellington, Dunedin and more, It’s Kiwi Safety has a cast of 600 and is the largest scale safety video Air New Zealand has produced.

It went down pretty well on social media too, with the video praised for its celebration of young people among other things.

I’m digging this 👏🏽 — Torika P (@TorikaP) November 5, 2018

Love it and I love the use of our talented Young People who need more and more to be celebrated not continually put down and ignored 🖤💯👌🏻 well done Air NZ — Cath&Eady (@tekiwikouple) November 5, 2018

Can any other airlines match Air New Zealand’s effort?

