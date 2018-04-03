Air ambulance crew shares selfie as they ditch helicopter for public transport
This ambulance crew was helped to the scene of an incident by public transport.
An air ambulance crew shared on social media a selfie that proves sometimes you need to ditch the helicopter in order to get to an emergency.
Crew from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland air ambulance found themselves having to hop on a bus to get to an incident, however their photo shows they were pretty happy about it.
The crew shared the post on social media from a First Leicester bus as they headed to do their life-saving work.
Sometimes the helicopter can't land very close to the incident in a busy city centre. So it's always nice to have help getting a mile across town with all of the kit!! Many thanks to the @FirstLeicester double decker that helped us out last week!! @EMASNHSTrust pic.twitter.com/80pDuL3WBu— Helimed54 (@Helimed54) April 2, 2018
Sarah East, head of operations at First Leicester said: “Its great to hear that one of our drivers was able to help out and get the air ambulance team close to where the incident was located.
“We regularly carry representatives of the emergency services on our buses whist they are on duty and do everything we can to assist them.
“It’s pleasing to see, that by working together with our emergency service partners, quicker response times and closer access can be attained by using the local public transport network.”
The crew tweeted: “It’s always nice to have help getting a mile across town with all of the kit!”
