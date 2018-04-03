Air ambulance crew shares selfie as they ditch helicopter for public transport

Crew from the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland air ambulance found themselves having to hop on a bus to get to an incident, however their photo shows they were pretty happy about it.

The crew shared the post on social media from a First Leicester bus as they headed to do their life-saving work.

Sometimes the helicopter can't land very close to the incident in a busy city centre. So it's always nice to have help getting a mile across town with all of the kit!! Many thanks to the @FirstLeicester double decker that helped us out last week!! @EMASNHSTrust pic.twitter.com/80pDuL3WBu — Helimed54 (@Helimed54) April 2, 2018

Sarah East, head of operations at First Leicester said: “Its great to hear that one of our drivers was able to help out and get the air ambulance team close to where the incident was located.