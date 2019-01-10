AI reads teenager’s emoji-filled text out loud in hilarious viral video

A man has gone viral after sharing a video of his car’s AI reading out a text from his 14-year-old son.

Aaron Reynolds, from Toronto, Canada, shared the video of Apple’s CarPlay iOS app reading out the message, which was received while his wife was driving.

This is what it’s like to get texts from my fourteen year old while driving. pic.twitter.com/s8949bmgZI — Aaron Reynolds (@aaronreynolds) January 9, 2019

The message was from the writer’s oldest son, Theo.

“My wife thought it was hilarious, she actually asked ‘Please repeat that’ to the van to replay the message so the video could be shot,” said Aaron.

Fellow parents on Twitter appreciated the video too.

I’m going to let my 13 yo listen to it and I’ll let you know what it means. 😂😂😂 — Angry🌊Jewess (@CarreyMartnRock) January 9, 2019

Some commended young Theo’s “trolling” towards his mum and dad.

That's some A+ parent trolling right there — Shannon Hale (@haleshannon) January 9, 2019

And others have employed similar tactics before.

I only ever send smiley poo face for car to read out 😄😄😄 — JupStorm (@Jupstorm) January 9, 2019

“Theo is my oldest son and sees this as his chance to be more viral than his youngest brother,” said Aaron.

Theo’s brother Nolan saw internet fame in 2013 for an unintentionally profanity-laden video entitled Nolan cannot say dumptruck.

