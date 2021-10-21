Ahoy there! Pirate ship with skeleton crew forms Halloween garden display

A Staffordshire homeowner has used scrap wood including pallets to build a 30ft model of a pirate ship as a Halloween garden display.

Andrew Carvel is now inviting passers-by at the makeshift attraction to donate to the local Tamworth Pantry food bank.

It took Mr Carvel, of Wilnecote Lane, around a fortnight to construct the ship, complete with an actual skeleton crew and a Jolly Roger flag.

The builder, who had help with construction of the ship from his fiancee Lisa, told the PA news agency: “Last year I did a bit of a castle out the front.

“I decided I wanted to do something different so I decided on a pirate theme and designed a pirate ship and built it.

“I think it’s come out alright.”

He said of his partner: “She makes all the models. She loves Halloween and that’s what got me into it.

“It’s all old fencing and pallets. Getting the shape on it… that was the tricky bit. Apart from that it’s been quite easy.”

Mr Carvel added that the ship has proved popular with neighbours and passers-by, some of whom have made donations to the food bank.