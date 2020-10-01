Adventuring cat falls off bookshelf during owner’s television interview

Nala was attempting to climb a bookshelf when she fell (Ryan Phillips/PA)

An inquisitive cat upstaged her owner during a television interview after falling off the bookshelf she was attempting to climb.

Nala was discovered by Scotsman Dean Nicholson nine countries into his journey around the world, and the two became inseparable as feline and man continued to travel together.

While Mr Nicholson was discussing his and Nala’s travels during a Channel 5 interview, the curious cat managed to steal the show by unsuccessfully attempting to reach the summit of a bookshelf in the background.

Just Nala upstaging me on tv 😂 https://t.co/RwS85Og8bR — 1bike1world (@1bike1world_) September 30, 2020

“Is she OK?!” the presenter asked.

“Aye she’s fine, she’s a cat, she’s got nine lives,” Mr Nicholson replied.

Nala did indeed seem to have emerged unscathed, appearing in her owner’s arms at the end of the interview.

“Just Nala upstaging me on TV,” Mr Nicholson, from Dunbar, East Lothian, tweeted shortly afterwards.

One Twitter user wrote: “That was hysterical! I laughed out loud! She is the princess and must not be overlooked at any time! A great interview with a great little Nala twist.”

PA Media